Red Cross opens casework, evacuation locations for wildfire victims

OKLAHOMA – The Red Cross of Oklahoma says they will continue doing casework for those who have lost their homes during the wildfires.

They say you can come see them Saturday at any of these locations:

Woodward area residents can go to the Woodward Red Cross office at 1209 9th St. beginning at 10 a.m.

Dewey area residents can go to the Vici Community Center at 604 Main St. in Vici beginning at 10 a.m.

Dewey area residents may also go to the Dewey County Sheriff’s Office on Ruble Ave. in Taloga

An evacuation center has been opened up at the Fairview Community Center at 206 E Broadway in Fairview

An evacuation center has been opened up at the Faith United Methodist Church at 1402 Texas Ave. in Woodward

Officials say if you have your ID, to bring it.