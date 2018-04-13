State and individual wildfire relief and assistance for victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - With hundreds of thousands of acres of the state burning, state agencies down to the individual are offering assistance to victims and those fighting the fires.

Fire crews from Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, and even Florida are already here in the state or on their way to assist firefighters. The bulk of the out-of-state crews will start work on Saturday. Oklahoma's Army National Guard troops are on standby as well if they are needed for new fires.

Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect for the 52 counties listed in the Governor's executive order. That means the price of goods and services are prohibited from increasing above 10-percent for the next 30 days. It remains in effect for another 180 days for prices for repairs, remodeling, and construction.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department has representatives on hand to help victims with insurance claim questions, as well to help protect victims from fraud.

Donations for wildlife efforts can be sent to relief funds established by the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation, Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Foundation, and the Oklahoma Farmers Union Foundation.

And Fed Ex Freight at 8100 S. Bryant will be accepting donations of water bottles through 7 a.m. Saturday before donating them to the areas affected by the Western Fires in the morning.