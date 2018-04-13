× Three relief funds have been established to help wildfire victims

OKLAHOMA CITY – Wildfires have consumed thousands of acres in western Oklahoma, and three relief funds have already been established to help wildfire victims.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry say those wanting to help wildfire victims can do so through the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation, the Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Foundation or the Farmers Union Foundation, Inc.

The agency says that 100 percent of all donations will be distributed to the relief efforts.

Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation

Make checks payable to Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation with “Fire Relief” in the memo line and mail to P.O. Box 82395, Oklahoma City, OK 73148. Click here to donate online.

Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Foundation

Make checks payable to the Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Foundation with “Wildfire Relief” in the memo line and mail to 2501 N. Stiles, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.

Oklahoma Farmers Union Foundation

Make checks payable to Farmers Union Foundation, Inc., with “Wildfire Relief” in the memo line and mail to the attention of Wildfire Relief at P.O. Box 24000, Oklahoma City, OK 73124.

The Waynoka FFA chapter is also accepting donations of hay, fencing supplies, feed, water and Gatorade for the wildfire victims.