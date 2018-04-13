Tornado watch issued for several counties across Oklahoma

Temps to slowly warm up again following cold front

Posted 1:43 pm, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:16PM, April 13, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – While fire crews are preparing for dangerous fire conditions across the state, the National Weather Service is also warning about another danger.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following counties:

  • Adair
  • Atoka
  • Bryan
  • Carter
  • Cherokee
  • Choctaw
  • Coal
  • Craig
  • Creek
  • Delaware
  • Garvin
  • Haskell
  • Hughes
  • Johnston
  • Latimer
  • LeFlore
  • Lincoln
  • Love
  • Marshall
  • Mayes
  • McIntosh
  • Murray
  • Muskogee
  • Nowata
  • Okfuskee
  • Okmulgee
  • Osage
  • Ottawa
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Pittsburg
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Pushmataha
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washington.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. on Friday.