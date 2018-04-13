Tornado watch issued for several counties across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY – While fire crews are preparing for dangerous fire conditions across the state, the National Weather Service is also warning about another danger.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following counties:
- Adair
- Atoka
- Bryan
- Carter
- Cherokee
- Choctaw
- Coal
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Garvin
- Haskell
- Hughes
- Johnston
- Latimer
- LeFlore
- Lincoln
- Love
- Marshall
- Mayes
- McIntosh
- Murray
- Muskogee
- Nowata
- Okfuskee
- Okmulgee
- Osage
- Ottawa
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pittsburg
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Pushmataha
- Rogers
- Seminole
- Sequoyah
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington.
The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. on Friday.
