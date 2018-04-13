× Tornado watch issued for several counties across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – While fire crews are preparing for dangerous fire conditions across the state, the National Weather Service is also warning about another danger.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following counties:

Adair

Atoka

Bryan

Carter

Cherokee

Choctaw

Coal

Craig

Creek

Delaware

Garvin

Haskell

Hughes

Johnston

Latimer

LeFlore

Lincoln

Love

Marshall

Mayes

McIntosh

Murray

Muskogee

Nowata

Okfuskee

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Pawnee

Payne

Pittsburg

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. on Friday.