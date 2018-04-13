× Trump: US launches strikes on Syria

President Donald Trump is addressing the nation Friday night amid anticipation of a retaliatory strike for an apparent Syrian chemical weapon attack last week.

President Trump announced on Friday he ordered strikes on the Syrian regime in response for a chemical weapon attack last weekend.

“I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad,” Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Room.

President Trump has said he will hold the Syrian government, as well as its Russian and Iranian allies, accountable for the suspected attack.

He said the strikes were in coordination with France and the United Kingdom.

This is a developing story.