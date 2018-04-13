× Two arrested after allegedly trying to use counterfeit money at Oklahoma City restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say two teenagers were taken into custody after allegedly trying to use counterfeit money at an Oklahoma City restaurant.

On April 12, officers were called to the Taste of China restaurant, located along S. Western Ave., following reports of someone trying to defraud a business.

When police arrived at the scene, they found employees preventing a vehicle from leaving the parking lot.

According to the arrest affidavit, an employee said that four people had visited the Taste of China to eat dinner. When they were finished, the employee asked them to pay and one woman handed him “an obviously counterfeit $100 bill.”

When he told her that it was fake, the group tried to leave.

However, the employee said he followed them and confronted 19-year-old Patrick Flores.

The affidavit states that Flores “began yelling at [the reporting party], asking him if he wanted to fight. [Flores] then produced a pocket knife.”

When the employee told him he only wanted the money he was owed, Flores allegedly threatened “to shoot him and other employees.”

As officers were searching the alleged suspects, they reportedly found counterfeit money inside 18-year-old Michelle Rivera’s purse.

Flores was arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, while Rivera was arrested on complaints of possession of a counterfeit instrument.