WARR ACRES, Okla. – A car crashed into a home after a chase in Warr Acres early Saturday morning.

It started when Warr Acres police were involved in a pursuit around 2 a.m.

Officials say the driver crashed the vehicle into the side a home near N.W. 72nd and MacArthur.

He then took off on foot, but was later caught and taken into custody.

Authorities have not released other details at this time.