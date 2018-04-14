× Colonel with Oklahoma Army National Guard arrested after allegedly threatening sergeant with knife

OKLAHOMA CITY – A colonel with the Oklahoma Army National Guard was arrested Saturday.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Colonel Aubrey Henshaw, 50, at the Oklahoma Army National Guard in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department requested OSBI agents to investigate an allegation that Henshaw threatened a sergeant with a knife on January 7, 2018.

Henshaw was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and booked into the Oklahoma County jail.