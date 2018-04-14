FBI, police investigating bank robbery in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a bank robbery occurred in Shawnee.

Police say the robbery happened at the IBC Bank in Shawnee Saturday just before noon.

The suspect approached the teller counter and demanded money from bank employees, who gave him an undisclosed amount of money, and then he fled the scene on foot heading south.

Police tell News 4 the suspect is described as a white male, approximately in his 30’s, unshaven, and with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored ball cap, dark sunglasses, a bright orange jacket and blue jeans.

Officials say he was also carrying a canvas bag or backpack.

No injuries were reported and no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

If anyone has any information, call the FBI at 405-290-7770, or, you can remain anonymous by calling OKC CRIMESTOPPERS at 405-235-7300.