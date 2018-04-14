Woman found dead inside vehicle in Dewey County wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - More than 365,000 acres have burned in western Oklahoma, with much of it coming from large wildfires in Dewey and Woodward counties.

Dewey County officials tell News 4 a woman was found dead inside her burned vehicle. They are investigating her death as a homicide. Officials say if it's discovered that the fire was set intentionally, that person could be charged with murder.

According to the Oklahoma Forestry Services, the Rhea fire in Dewey County has burned more than 240,000 acres and continues to be active on Saturday.

Over 500 firefighters are being assisted by three heavy air tankers, a large helicopter and an air attack plane.

As of Saturday, officials say the Rhea fire is now three percent contained.

Woodward County Emergency Management reports the 34 Complex Fire that started Thursday burned more than 100,000 acres with 13% of the fire being contained.

Crews are also battling the Dollar Pond Fire 300-acre fire in Caddo County between Lookeba and Binger. Officials say this fire is 10% contained.

A fire in Rogers Mills County claimed the life of one man. Friday, officials announced a 61-year-old man died from his injuries Thursday sustained in a fire that began southeast of Leedey.

Saturday evening, officials with the Oklahoma Forestry Services say a new fire is prompting evacuations in Martha, Oklahoma.

A shelter has been set up at Martha Road Baptist Church for residents.

Fire crews from Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, and even Florida have traveled to the state to assist firefighters.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department has representatives on hand to help victims with insurance claim questions, as well as to help protect victims from fraud.

Donations for wildlife efforts can be sent to relief funds established by the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation, Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Foundation, and the Oklahoma Farmers Union Foundation.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services released a "Fire Situation Report."

Click here if you'd like to read it.