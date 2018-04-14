“Just taking some precautions,” OU President David Boren taken to hospital during Bob Stoops’ statue unveiling 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - OU President David Boren was taken to the hospital Saturday morning.

Boren was attending the unveiling of a statue of former football head coach Bob Stoops.

Witnesses say Boren was having trouble speaking at the event and also had trouble sitting down.

After speaking with paramedics, Boren was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

News 4 was told he was alert when he left the event.

Joe Castiglione, who finished the speech, says Boren was taken to the hospital as a "precaution."

"Ladies and gentlemen, we love our president David Boren. Just taking some precautions. Let's all say a little prayer. Everything's going to be okay," said Castiglione.

Spoke with Joe Castiglione. There is very little information about David Boren’s condition. He doesn’t know much, was still processing it. But Castiglione said Boren was looking at him with an “I’m good” look as he received medical attention. — Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) April 14, 2018

Joe Castiglione tells me David Boren recently had “another event” from which he was recovering. He still thinks today was precautionary but doesn’t know “any more than you do.” #Sooners — John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) April 14, 2018

Boren announced that he plans to retire on June 30, 2018.

OU officials announced last month that James L. Gallogly will be the next president at the university.

No other information is available at this time.