× Pitbull set to perform at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa this summer

TULSA, Okla. – Pitbull is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa this summer!

Fans will be able to watch ‘Mr. Worldwide’ at the casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove.

Armando Christian Perez, also known as Pitbull, is a Grammy-winning star and business entrepreneur.

His music has reached No. 1 on the charts in more than 15 countries, along with six million album sales and 70 million single sales.

The concert is set for July 7, 2018 at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa. The concert will be held at the Paradise Cove theater inside Margaritaville.

Concert officials say fans should allow extra time for parking. They say concert-goers should park in the south underground garage and check in at vendor security.

You must have your photo ID.

You can buy tickets here once they go on sale April 16.