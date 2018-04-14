Team White Outlasts Team Red In Defensive Battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trace Adkins kicked off the Red-White game with Sooners old and young back in the fold to honor the teams winningest coach Bob Stoops. Trent Williams, team red’s Head coach, wouldn’t shake the hand of Adrian Peterson, who coached the opposing white team...Austin Kendall would strike first...despite battling wind he connected with CeeDee Lamb on this beautiful deep ball that would led to a red field goal...as the Sooners handed out some bling for their big 12 title, one of those guys who helped them win that last year went down. Trey Sermon had to be helped off the field, but that wasn’t all, corner Justin Broiles got hurt as well and had to leave the game.

Kyler Murray was efficient passing the ball going 11 of 21 for 85 yards but broke off this big run to help lead the white team to a field goal that tied it up.

With a chance to take home the contest Austin Kendall threw one he wishes he could’ve had back over the middle, picked off by Miguel Edwards...we would go to overtime. In ot, Marcellius Sutton scampered home a 16 yard touchdown run to put the white on top 10-3. It was reds turn and on the very next play, Austin Kendall connected with Grant Calcaterra on 25 yard touchdown strike...Red would go for 2 and the win...Kendall Rolled out bought some time, but his pass is broken up in the end zone by prentice McKinney and the white team won 10-9 in a very defensive battle.

There was a little more on the line than just bragging rights in this one. With the victory the white team has won a first class dinner. The red team has to eat a feat fit for a losing team. The meals haven’t been decided. Marcellius Sutton suggest beans and weenies for the losers while he had his own ideas for his winning dinner.