Two children taken to the hospital after NE Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two children were taken to the hospital following a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the fire near N.E. 30th and N. Kelley Ave. just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found two children in separate bedrooms in the home when they arrived. They quickly removed them for treatment and evaluation.

The children were said to be in cardiac arrest when they were removed from the home.

They were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Fire officials say no smoke alarms were present in the home, and the bedroom doors where the children were found were open.

Investigators determined that the fire appeared to have started on the back porch, but an exact cause could not be determined.

The home and contents were nearly a total loss with an estimated value of $41,500.