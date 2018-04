OKLAHOMA CITY – A live look at our resident momma Canada goose shows she and her goslings have now flown the nest.

The six eggs finally hatched on Saturday and have been pecking around outside our KFOR studio ever since.

One of the geese has been fondly named Ryan Gosling, after the star.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We also have a live cam on a momma hawk perched in her nest, high on the KFOR broadcast tower.