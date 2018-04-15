Team 5 repaints their message in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Members of Team 5 have repainted a powerful message on the side of The Journal Record building in Oklahoma City.

Team 5 was made up of first responders from the metro as well as state and federal law enforcement, fire departments and representatives from agencies in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

On Saturday, the team and Governor Frank and Cathy Keating repainted their message for the fourth time:

"We search for the truth. We seek justice. The courts require it. The victims cry for it. And God demands it!"

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KFOR will have live coverage of the April 19 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday.