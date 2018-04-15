Thunder Make Sweet Music Against Jazz in Game 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He called himself "Playoff P" and he showed up. Paul George's self-proclaimed new alter ego took off and led the Thunder to a pretty decisive game one win over the Utah Jazz, 116-108.

George poured in 36 points on 13-20 shooting (8-11 from three). George's eight three pointers were a Thunder record for most three's in a playoff game. That despite the fact George left the game in the fourth quarter dealing with a hip contusion.

George says he'll be fine for game two.

Five Thunder players finished in double figures. Including Alex Abrines who returned after missing the last two games in the concussion protocol. However, the Thunder bench was outscored 34-17 in the win.

Corey Brewer returned as well finishing with seven points.

Russell Westbrook torched the Jazz as well for 29 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists. Carmelo Anthony added 15 and seven rebounds.

Next up the Thunder have a few days rest before they face Utah in game two at the Peake on Wednesday.