8-year-old Oklahoma boy catches 100 pound paddlefish

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. – An 8-year-old fisherman made an amazing catch while fishing with his father in the Arkansas River, near Keystone Lake.

According to the Department of Wildlife Conservation, 8-year-old Zaniel Cole caught a paddlefish that weighed over 100 pounds with the help of his father, Adam Cole.

In addition to catching the paddlefish, Cole also caught a huge shovelnose sturgeon.

“The probability of doing this in a lifetime of Oklahoma fishing is immeasurably small, much less in the same day! Shovelnose sturgeon, though common in other states throughout the Mississippi River drainage, are extremely rare in Oklahoma,” the department said on Facebook.

The fish aren’t federally protected, but they are a Species of Special Concern Category II. Harvest of one shovelnose sturgeon per day is legal, but they must be reported to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Cole and his father released the shovelnose sturgeon since they knew it is rare.