Cooking with Kyle: Sweet, hot pickled onions

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is a simple recipe that will add a sweet and hot crunch to any sandwich or entree- sweet hot pickled onions.

1 C apple cider vinegar

1/2 C red wine vinegar

1/2 C sugar

1 t salt

1/2 t Allspice

1/2 t dried, minced garlic or 1 clove garlic, chopped (optional)

1/2 t crushed red pepper (optional)

2 medium onions, peeled and sliced, then halved (I prefer red onion, but white or yellow will work)

In a saucepan set over medium heat, combine vinegars, salt and sugar. Whisk together, then bring to a steady simmer. Whisk occasionally until salt and sugar are entirely dissolved. Remove from heat and whisk in additional spices. While still warm, add sliced and halved onion. Remove to non-metallic container and allow to cool to room temperature. Seal container and refrigerate a minimum of 8 hours before serving. Will keep under refrigeration two weeks.