Former OU football star arrested after allegedly assaulting Edmond police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A former OU football star who now plays in the Canadian Football League was arrested after allegedly assaulting an Edmond police officer.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Edmond police officers were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked and running for more than an hour.

When officers arrived and spoke with the man in the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Roy Finch, officers said they were able to smell marijuana.

Police say that when officers attempted to put Finch in handcuffs, he allegedly tried to punch one of the officers and then ran away.

Officers set up a perimeter and located Finch walking in a breezeway at the Stonebridge apartments.

Police say that after another altercation ensued, officers deployed a taser, hitting Finch between the shoulder blades.

However, they say he continued to resist the officers.

Finch was eventually placed into custody after police officers used drive stuns on him.

During the struggle, Finch sustained multiple lacerations to the right side of his face.

Finch was arrested for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finch, who has a home in Oklahoma City, was a running back for the University of Oklahoma from 2010 to 2013.

He has played for the Calgary Stampeders, in the Canadian Football League, since 2016.

On Saturday, the team announced he had just been voted the 2017 TELUS Play of the Year winner.