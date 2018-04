Kendrick Lamar takes home a 2018 Pulitzer Prize

A symbol for one of the greatest achievements in excellence for journalism, letters, music and drama is the Pulitzer Prize.

Winners of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize were announced Monday. There were 14 awards given for journalism and seven awards given for the Letters, Drama and Music category.

Since 1917, the first time the Pulitzer was awarded, the category for music has been awarded to a classical or jazz artist. Kenrick Lamar made history by winning this year’s award for ‘Damn.’

BREAKING: Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music for “DAMN” the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 16, 2018

Kendrick Lamar now has a Pulitzer Prize to go with all his Grammy Awards https://t.co/FGcAphzP7n pic.twitter.com/cFh35Ps1GK — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2018

Here is the rest of the list of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners: