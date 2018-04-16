× Officials: 45% of 34 Complex fire is contained

WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. – Firefighters say they are making progress, but a massive fire in northwestern Oklahoma is not contained.

The 34 Complex fire began on April 12 as three fires in Woodward and Harper counties, which all burned together to form one massive blaze.

Currently, officials with Oklahoma Forestry Services say that firefighters are working to reinforce firelines and stop its spread. A night shift is expected to arrive on Monday night, which will provide 24 hour coverage of the fire.

In all, 115 firefighters are battling the blaze with 21 fire engines, 2 bulldozers and one helicopter.

At this point, the fire is 45 percent contained.

Also, the Rhea fire has consumed 246,000 acres since it began on April 12. Right now, firefighters are preparing for a wind shift that could make fighting the blaze more challenging.

If you can help with hay and livestock feed, please contact the OSU Extension at (405) 590-0160, (405) 496-9329, or (405) 397-7912.

The following counties are currently under a burn ban:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Canadian

Cimarron

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Kiowa

Major

Roger Mills

Texas

Washita

Woods

Woodward.