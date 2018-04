OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a suspicious bag was found at an Oklahoma City bus stop.

On Monday afternoon, officials were called to Meridian Ave., between S.W. 15th St. and Enterprise Place, after a bag was left at a bus stop.

Oklahoma City police closed Meridian Ave., and the bomb squad responded to the scene.

🚨🚨Meridian is shut down between SW 15th and Enterprise Drive while officers investigate a suspicious package. Please avoid area.🚨🚨 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 16, 2018

The scene was ultimately cleared.