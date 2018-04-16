× Oklahoma City woman arrested after allegedly killing man with large rock

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman has been arrested after allegedly killing a man with a large rock.

Police say that on April 14, police were called to 4900 S. Walker #101 regarding a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Gary Evans, 61, being treated for injuries related to being struck by a large rock.

Evans was transported to OU Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Officials say it appears Evans was inside of his residence when his son’s girlfriend, Roselina Starr, 32, became upset and began hurling large rocks through the window of the residence.

It was during this episode that Evans was struck by one of the large rocks.

Starr was arrested a short time later and booked into the Oklahoma County on one count of murder in the first degree.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.