Oklahoma volunteer fire department seeking donations as wildfires approach town

THOMAS, Okla. – Wildfires have ravaged several communities across Oklahoma as fire departments continue to fight to gain control.

Oklahoma Forestry officials said well over 366,000 acres primarily in western Oklahoma have burned. The 52-county state of emergency is still in effect, while strong winds urge on the flames.

“The wind’s horrible,” Weatherford Fire Chief Mike Karlin said. “We had wind all through the night. Typically, in the night, we get higher humidities, we get lower winds. The only thing that we’ve had is cooler temperatures, and that hasn’t affected the fire conditions at all.”

Evacuations were also ordered in the Dewey County towns of Seiling, Taloga and Putnam, said Michelle Finch-Walker, spokeswoman for Oklahoma Forestry Services.

Currently, hundreds of firefighters are working to fight the fires and get them contained.

Now, the Thomas Volunteer Fire Department is asking for monetary donations as soon as possible to help fight the fires.

“We have the town of Thomas that is going to be threatened in the near future,” Karlin told News 4. “A lot of fuels between here and there, but we are fortunate that we got a lot of green fields to the northern edge of it so we’re feeling good about that.”

Donations can be taken to Schrock Automotive, or mailed to P.O. Box 433, Thomas, OK, 73669.