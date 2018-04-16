× Police identify two people murdered inside N.W. Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified two people who were murdered inside of a northwest Oklahoma City home.

On April 14th, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1300 block of N.W. 104th Terrace, near Western and Hefner Rd., after two people were found dead inside of a home.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Ronald Dean Milton and 39-year-old Brandy Maria Milton dead.

Police said both victims had trauma consistent with homicide.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.