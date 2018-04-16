Pregnant Oklahoma woman fights insurance company after losing unborn child in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was March 1, and Kieta Hill was riding in the front passenger seat of her cousin’s car.

“We was picking up food from the market down off 15th,” Hill said.

They were making a left turn from Eastern onto S.E. 15th, when her cousin’s car was T-boned by a Suburban traveling the opposite direction. Hill’s side of the car was smashed in.

“I just seen this suburban like coming at me 65 miles per house, and that’s the last I know,” she said.

Hill was rushed to the hospital, where she got devastating news from the doctor.

“They said I was losing her,” she said. “And, I felt her kick for one last time.”

Hill was five months pregnant at the time of the crash. Her unborn baby girl did not survive.

“It ripped my placenta," she said. "My rib cage is messed up. I don’t sit the same. My lower back is in very much pain."

Hill was in the hospital for four days and racked up medical bills totaling around $48,000.

“I had to have a blood transfusion,” she said.

And, now, adding to her anguish, Hill said her cousin’s insurance company has not even acknowledged her and can’t get any answers. She’s enlisted the help of paralegal Michael Washington.

“Here’s a young lady who didn’t ask to have her baby snatched from her womb. She didn’t ask to be injured. She didn’t ask to stay in the hospital four days,” Washington said. “We have actually repeatedly contacted, actually talked to the Jupiter Insurance Company in Nashville, Tennesse. We call Terry, 'Okay, let me get you back to John' or whoever’s name it is. And, it goes round and round in circles. You know and, other than that, we haven’t gotten any really stable answers, anyway.”

In addition to her medical bills, Hill said she would also like to give her baby a proper service but she can’t afford to do so.

“I even want to, you know, do something for her, her memorial and just I’m not able to,” she said.

We contacted the insurance company listed on the traffic collision report, Lyndon Southern. A representative told us all of their claims are handled through Jupiter Insurance. We left a message with that company but have not heard back from them.