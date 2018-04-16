Senior woman thrown from couch as car slams into her Oklahoma City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a scary afternoon for a south Oklahoma City senior.

87-year-old Kathrine Looney was on her couch, when she was violently thrown to ground as a car went crashing into her house. It happened at S.W. 47th and McKinley.

"She said 'Somebody ran into my house with a car,' and she was, of course, real upset," said Bill Bissel, her son-in-law.

Bissel said he was amazed as he arrived around 4 p.m. on Monday at her home. The vehicle was around four-six feet into the living room.

"It knocked the bricks and stuff out of the walls," he said. "She could have very easily been killed because there is a lot of stuff inside the house leaning over the couch itself."

Police said two boys under 16 were in the car. The driver is now in custody.

They said the car was traveling at a very high rate and jumped not one but two curbs before crashing into the house.

"I was amazed that it was able to hit the house," Bissel said. "My first thought was he must have really been moving."

Bissell tells us his mother-in-law was taken to a hospital as a precaution. X-rays were negative. She sustained minor bumps and bruises.

Fire crews were able to remove the car and shore up the house with a stabilizing beam.

Police said no jail time is likely for the juveniles. Citations were issues.