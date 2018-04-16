Several Dewey County homes lost in wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. - The wildfires over the weekend were some of the worst in state history. Now, this week, many families are left cleaning up the fires devastation.

Vici Public Schools said more than 25 of its students lost their homes due to the wildfires.

"I've been living in this spot for 15 years," said Toby Baker.

Now, all that's left is debris, ash and charred remains of what use to be home.

"In front of us right here is where the living room was, living room and dining room right out front," Baker said.

The wildfires swept through Dewey County, engulfing everything in its path, including 15 years of hard work.

"I had a walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and all kinds of equipment, tools, my tractors - and it's gone," Baker said.

The kids' bedroom was also scorched from the flames.

"The kids coming in realizing their trophies and school stuff, their projects, little things are gone - that's what is hard is the little things," Baker said.

Moving on after this will be tough for the Bakers; the family doesn't have insurance.

"We are of course trying to come up with the funds and the means to put a down payment on a new house because what can you do besides that," Baker said.

The fire took everything but left a Scentsy pot intact. Baker said he believes it's a sign from above.

"It said love, and family and, you know, hope - and it survived and it was laying right there," Baker said.

The family said they'll need help getting back on their feet; they plan to rebuild in the same spot.