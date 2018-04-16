× Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Oklahoma City woman with diabetes

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Oklahoma City woman with diabetes.

Carol Merrell was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 600 block of Brookwood Dr.

Merrell is also showing early signs of Alzheimer’s and may not be taking regular medications.

Her vehicle is a maroon 2012 Ford Taurus with Oklahoma tag ‘GSC923.’

No other information has been released at this time.

If you have any information about Merrell’s whereabouts, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.