Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Oklahoma man

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Oklahoma man.

John Daniels was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the town of Delaware. He might be traveling with a white and tan dog.

Daniels is under conservator-guardianship and unable to manage affairs, so he will need to be stopped and held.

His vehicle is a blue 1996 Chevrolet truck with either Oklahoma tag ‘CRC779’ or ‘990KPL.’ It has a GMC front grill.

No other information has been released at this time.

If you have any information on Daniels’ whereabouts, contact the Nowata County Sheriff’S Office.