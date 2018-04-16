Some Oklahoma teachers still at Capitol after walkout comes to an end

OKLAHOMA CITY — You could call Monday “Day 11” of the teacher walkout.

Despite the Oklahoma Education Association calling for an end to the walkout last Thursday, some teachers and supporters returned to the Capitol on Monday.

Some educators, including Berryhill Public Schools teacher Christina Floyd, have been at the Capitol every day since April 2.

She said her district was not in session on Monday, so she and other parents and teachers used Monday as another day to advocate for more funding.

“OEA pulled out and said the strike’s over, kind of like the fight was over, but the fight’s not over in us and we believe that it’s very important to keep going,” Floyd told News 4.

Not as many teachers here today in comparison to the past few weeks but educators and supporters are still present at the Capitol this morning #OKLeg #OklaEd @kfor pic.twitter.com/ivRyyBpe5F — Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) April 16, 2018

However, lawmakers we spoke with say they’ve been very clear that the education budget will not change. A $2.9 billion education budget was signed into law prior to April 2, which was the first day of the statewide walkout.

Rep. Earl Sears, R-Bartlesville, said the only option for funding at this point is wind reform but even if that measure were to pass, he said the money would not be available for this current fiscal year.

“They’ve been here. We’ve got it. I’m not mad. I’m not upset. It’s just they need to be in the classroom. I mean, I don’t know how many more times they can be told,” Sears said.

Both the Oklahoma House and Senate are expected to convene at 1:30 p.m. Monday.