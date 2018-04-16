Texas man killed in ATV accident

RATTAN, Okla. – A Texas man is dead following an accident involving an ATV.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 57-year-old John Newton was riding an ATV on a property just northeast of Rattan, Oklahoma.

At some point, investigators say Newton tried to climb a steep hill.

However, the ATV overturned, causing Newton to land about 10 feet away.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The report states that alcohol may have played a role in the crash.