The Container Store to open near Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular store to help organize your home is in the works in Oklahoma City.

In 2016, rumors began circulating that The Container Store was planning to open a new location near Penn Square Mall.

A year later, Penn Square Mall requested to rezone the area to the northwest of the existing mall to secure a spot for The Container Store. The building is expected to be about 23,000-square-feet and would sit as a stand alone store.

Now, it seems like the building is almost complete.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, The Container Store will be open this summer.

This will be the first Container Store for the state of Oklahoma.

The store focuses on selling items to keep your home clean, organized and clutter-free.