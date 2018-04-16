× Trial starts for Oklahoma teen in family’s deaths

TULSA, Okla. – Jury selection is underway in a trial of the younger of two brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings in their Oklahoma home.

Prospective jurors appeared Monday in state district court in Tulsa for the trial of 19-year-old Michael Bever. He’s charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill.

Prospective jurors were expected to complete a jury questionnaire and be excused until Tuesday. That’s when they’ll be questioned for possible service in the case.

Michael was 16 when authorities said he and Robert Bever killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister. Two siblings survived the attack.

Robert was 18 at the time. He pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.