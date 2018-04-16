Woman arrested, accused of killing boyfriend’s father with rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is dead after being hit by a rock, and police believe his son's girlfriend is responsible.

It happened Saturday at the Greystone Apartments near 49th and Walker.

"Very sad," said Gene Dorman who lived across the hall from the victim.

Dorman was there when the deadly altercation unfolded. He said it wasn't the first time the suspect, 32-year-old Roselina Starr, had thrown a rock at the victim's window.

"I didn't think nothin' of it," Dorman said of the first time it happened.

That time, a couple of days prior, she didn't break the glass - but things were different when she came back Saturday.

"Did the same thing," Dorman said.

This time, police said it was thrown hard enough that it shattered the glass - hitting the victim, 61-year-old Gary Wayne Evans. He was taken to OU Medical Center, where he passed away.

Police said it's not often they see a rock used as a murder weapon.

"But, sadly, that's exactly what happened in this case," said MSgt. Gary Knight.

Starr was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree murder. The medical examiner will determine Evans' exact cause of death.