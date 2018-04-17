3-year-old playing with lighter starts Tulsa apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. – As dry conditions make it difficult for firefighters to gain control of a blaze in western Oklahoma, fire crews in Tulsa were called to a devastating apartment fire on Tuesday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., Tulsa firefighters were called to the Sugarberry Apartments, near 61st and S. Garnett Rd.

When crews arrived at the scene, they could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of one of the buildings. As they were battling the blaze, the roof collapsed, according to KJRH.

Officials say there is extensive damage to several units, including two that suffered water damage.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Investigators learned that a 3-year-old playing with a lighter started the fire, which quickly spread to another apartment.