7 students cut their wrists at Maryland elementary school

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Seven children at a Maryland elementary school cut their wrists using blades found in pencil sharpeners, according to WUSA.

The cuts were not deep enough to require hospitalization, and a school nurse treated the students’ injuries.

WUSA sources said that bullying may have played a role in the incident.

Prince Georges County school officials said the incident at William Paca Elementary happened just before spring break. Officials started an investigation after a worried parent came forward March 29, according to WTTG.

A team of counselors spoke with the students about the incident, according to officials.

WTTG received the following statement from Prince George’s County Public Schools officials: