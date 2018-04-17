× Authorities investigate Oklahoma inmate’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Richard Holt, 63, died on Sunday at St. Anthony Hospital after being transported on Saturday to get treatment for a preexisting medical condition.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office and, per protocol, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office has been notified. Once the case is complete, it will be turned over to the DA’s office for review.

Oklahoma City police booked Holt into jail on March 20 on a charge of making a bomb threat.