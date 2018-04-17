× Burn ban covers 36 counties across Oklahoma as wildfires continue

OKLAHOMA CITY – As fire crews continue to battle wildfires in northwestern Oklahoma, more counties are listed under a burn ban.

The governor’s burn ban, which will remain in effect indefinitely, covers the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Cimarron

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Logan

Major

Noble

Oklahoma

Osage

Pawnee

Roger Mills

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

“We have seen unprecedented fire conditions develop over the last week that created the dangerous wildfires that have burned over 400,000 acres so far,” said Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb. “An expanded burn ban is called for to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property.”

Lamb is serving as the acting governor while Gov. Mary Fallin is in Florida on an economic development-related trip.

Under the ban, residents cannot build campfires, bonfires or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes. Fireworks, burning trash or other materials outdoors are not permitted.

Grilling is allowed as long as it is in a grilling receptacle and is conducted over a non-flammable surface.

“We have worked hard to prepare for these historically dangerous conditions,” said George Geissler, OFS director.“We are working with our partners within the state as well as bringing tremendous regional and national resources in an effort to keep Oklahomans safe. We currently have an additional 200 firefighters, along with equipment and vehicles, and multiple aircraft.”