Fire department issues burn ban for Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – As wildfires continue to spread in western Oklahoma, residents in Oklahoma City are reminded to stay away from burning anything.

On Monday, a burn ban was issued for several counties, including Oklahoma County.

In addition to the burn ban, the Oklahoma City Fire Department is issuing a burn ban for the entire city until further notice, regardless of county. The only exception is outdoor cooking in gas grills, charcoal grills or smokers with no open or exposed flames. All grills must have a hooded cooking area.

The use of other fuels for outdoor cooking and the use of outdoor fireplaces, chimineas or flame-producing devices are prohibited.

The governor’s burn ban, which will remain in effect indefinitely, covers the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Cimarron

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Logan

Major

Noble

Oklahoma

Osage

Pawnee

Roger Mills

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

“We have seen unprecedented fire conditions develop over the last week that created the dangerous wildfires that have burned over 400,000 acres so far,” said Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb. “An expanded burn ban is called for to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property.”

Burning without a permit can result in fines of $177 to $1,200.