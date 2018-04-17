× Oklahoma National Guard responding to wildfires in western Oklahoma

SEILING, Okla. – Firefighters that are battling a massive wildfire in western Oklahoma are now receiving some help.

As high winds and dry conditions continue, nearly 400,000 acres have burned across western Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management requested the help of the Oklahoma National Guard to help fight the blaze.

“We have provided air wildfire suppression over the last few days,” said Col. Hiram Tabler, director of military support for the Oklahoma National Guard. “We’ve used Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters to support those efforts.”

For the first time, the Oklahoma National Guard is also assisting the firefighters on the ground with the transportation of water.

“We haven’t done this mission before,” Tabler said. “It’s the first time we’ve partnered with forestry and the emergency management office to really get ground forces [for] support.”

Since Monday morning the Oklahoma National Guard has provided more than 32,000 gallons of water for firefighters near Taloga.

At this point, Blackhawk helicopters remain on standby.