Organization feeding firefighters battling wildfires in western Oklahoma

WOODWARD, Okla. – As firefighters continue to battle wildfires in western Oklahoma, one group is coming to their aid.

A feeding unit with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, which had been stationed at the Oklahoma State Capitol during the teacher walkout, left the Capitol and went to Woodward.

Volunteers say they primarily fed firefighters working to contain the blaze.

“These firefighters were working 12 hours shifts and took five minutes or less to eat, so we delivered food to them out in the fields,” DR State Director Don Williams said.

Organizers say about 150 firefighters were fed near Woodward, while other crews headed to affected towns to offer help to fire victims.

“Fire is a devastating thing because once it hits your home, it looks like nothing is there,” Williams said. “That’s when we come in to offer a helping hand to homeowners by helping them find keepsakes or pictures or anything that might be of value to them.”

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry say those wanting to help wildfire victims can do so through the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation, the Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Foundation or the Farmers Union Foundation, Inc.

The agency says that 100 percent of all donations will be distributed to the relief efforts.

Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation: Make checks payable to Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation with “Fire Relief” in the memo line and mail to P.O. Box 82395, Oklahoma City, OK 73148. Click here to donate online.

Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Foundation:Make checks payable to the Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Foundation with “Wildfire Relief” in the memo line and mail to 2501 N. Stiles, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.

Oklahoma Farmers Union Foundation: Make checks payable to Farmers Union Foundation, Inc., with “Wildfire Relief” in the memo line and mail to the attention of Wildfire Relief at P.O. Box 24000, Oklahoma City, OK 73124.

The Waynoka FFA chapter is also accepting donations of hay, fencing supplies, feed, water and Gatorade for the wildfire victims.

If you can help with hay and livestock feed, please contact the OSU Extension at (405) 590-0160, (405) 496-9329, or (405) 397-7912.