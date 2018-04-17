Paul George Questionable For Game 2 vs. Jazz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George is not certain to play when the Thunder host the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of their first round NBA Playoffs Series on Wednesday night.

George tweaked a hip injury in Game 1 and did not do much in pracatice on Tuesday according to Thunder head coach Billy Donovan.

The Jazz have an injury issue with a key player as well.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell has been listed as questionable to play after suffering a foot contusion in Game 1.

OKC hosts Utah at 7:00 on Wednesday after winning Game 1 116-108 on Sunday night.