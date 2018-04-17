Police: Couple allegedly stole 11 pairs of shoes from Nike Outlet

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing several boxes of shoes from an outlet store in Oklahoma City.

On April 13, officers were called to the Nike Outlet Store, located in the 7600 block of W. Reno Ave., following a reported theft.

According to the police report, one of the suspects allegedly pulled a white bag from under his shirt and began filling it with shoes.

In all, employees found 10 empty shoe boxes in the store.

After watching surveillance footage, investigators say one box of shoes was visible in the bag. In all, officials believe the alleged thieves stole 11 pairs of shoes worth about $884.

One suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s to early 30s with dreadlocks and tattoos on his face. He was last seen wearing a camo shirt, stone washed jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a heavyset black woman in her mid-20s to early 30s. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and camo pants.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.