Report: Amazon to bring fulfillment center to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new report shows that Amazon is planning to bring a fulfillment center to Oklahoma City.

According to KFOR’s partners at OKCTalk, Amazon is planning to bring Oklahoma’s first fulfillment center to the Lariat Landing, near the Will Rogers World Airport.

Fulfillment centers are known to stock Amazon’s most popular items, making delivery times shorter for those who live near one.

Plans obtained by OKCTalk show a maximum occupancy of 2,000 people for the Oklahoma City location.

Read more at OKCTalk