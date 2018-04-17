Seiling residents encouraged to take precautionary measures ahead of wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. - Wildfires continue to tear through western Oklahoma as dry conditions and strong winds persist.

As firefighters continue to work to prevent the fire from spreading, officials are taking all steps to protect residents.

The Dewey County Sheriff's Office says that evacuation orders are not mandatory at this time. However, they say anyone who wants to take precautionary measures is recommended to do so.

The Dewey County Sheriff's Office says that the area north of Hwy 270, east of Seiling, to Hwy 60 in Major County needs to keep an eye on the fire and should evacuate ahead of the fire.

"Our goal in this has been to save lives first, save homes second and work on containment. As fast as it's been moving, we're hopeful that we'll be able to save lives and houses, but that also plays into people being aware of their conditions," Sheriff Clay Sander, with the Dewey County Sheriff's Office, told News 4.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say that Canton Y at U.S. Hwy 270 and Hwy 51 junction is shut down at this time due to smoke.