Shifting winds making western wildfire tough to battle

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. - A charred wasteland developed southeast of Seiling along Hwy 270 on Tuesday. Black as far as the eye can see, flames and smoke still billowing up along the horizon. Crews from all over the state and region sent in to battle the blazes. The wildfires in western Oklahoma continue to destroy land and lives.

"Its terrible.. afraid we are going to lose this place," said Lisa Newell.

The Newell family is hoping it won’t destroy their livelihood. They own the Church of the Y. Their property was right up against the southern edge of the burn line Tuesday evening.

With strong winds from the south, they were OK on Tuesday. However, winds were expected to shift from the northwest.

“Everything that is not black is going to be turned black. The forestry service is out here now putting up a line of dirt in between the black and the green, getting ready for the wind change in direction. Probably not a lot we can do about it because we are going to get up to 25 miles per hour winds tonight and the embers, they will go a half a mile," said James Newell.

The nearby town of Oakwood was evacuated late Tuesday afternoon.