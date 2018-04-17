× Sooners Pick Up Maine Graduate Transfer

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team announced Tuesday they have signed Aaron Calixte, a graduate transfer from the University of Maine.

Calixte will be eligible to play immediately next season for the Sooners as a graduate transfer.

In four seasons, counting a redshirt year at Maine, Calixte averaged 11.6 points a game.

As a redshirt junior last year, Calixte averaged 16.9 points a game, 3.2 assists, and shot .386 from three-point range.

Calixte was a third team All-America East selection and was 14th in the nation in free throw shooting at nearly 90 percent.

Calixte is a 5-11 point guard from Stoughton, Massachusetts.

“We’re really pleased to have Aaron join our program,” said OU head coach Lon Kruger. “He is a great competitor who brings in a lot of experience. He is a player who can score but is also able to create for others. He is extremely competitive on the defensive end and is an exciting addition to our team.”

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Sooner family,” said Calixte. “I appreciated everyone who made me feel like a part of the family on my visit. I cannot wait to give Sooner fans my all on a day to day basis.”