Tip leads officers to discover 5 pounds of meth in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – A tip to an Oklahoma police department led to a massive drug bust in Lawton.

Lawton officials tell KSWO that they received a single tip to the CrimeStoppers hotline about drug dealing in the community. After several interviews, police officers served a search warrant at a home along Southwest B Ave.

“We look into that initial information that we have and then we get what we can out of that,” said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, with the Lawton Police Department.

When authorities served the search warrant, they discovered a massive amount of drugs.

In all, they say they found five pounds of methamphetamine, $70,000 in cash, 37 grams of marijuana and one gram of cocaine.

Police arrested Penny Callahan and Robyn Houtz in connection to the bust.